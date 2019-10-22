Body pulled from Mississippi River near Savanna, Illinois

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office says it received a 911 call about a body floating in the Mississippi River around 5:00 a.m. Monday morning.

They say the body was near Miller's Landing just north of Savanna, Illinois and across from the Mississippi Palisades State Park North entrance. Emergency crews removed the body from the river. They identified the person as 71 year old Curtis H. Petersen of Park Forest, Illinois.

Authorities say Petersen was alone while attempting to travel to his home, he became lost and ended up on a road that took him straight to the river. It appears Petersen, who suffers from dementia, became confused and accidentally drove into the river. He was discovered by people who were launching their boat.