Bodycam video shows cop rescue choking baby

The mother of a 9-month-old baby says her daughter wouldn't be alive today if it weren't the quick actions of a California police officer, according to a KCBS report.

Harrowing bodycam footage shows an officer save the life of a choking 9-month-old baby. / (Source: KCAL/KCBS, CNN VAN)

Culver City Police Officer Brian Cappell is being recognized for his heroics.

"She would not be here if it wasn't for him, so we are grateful," said Janet Lockridge, the baby's mother.

He said he was one street away from where he needed to be March 22. Video from his body camera shows him running towards a little girl named Aria.

She flagged him down and directed him to where her sister Harley was choking on a baby snack.

Cappell arrived to find the baby's mom holding little Harley, who wasn't crying and had blood in her mouth.

"It always makes you nervous, but it's one of those things," Capell said. "But your training just kicks in."

Right away, he flipped the baby over and started striking her on the back. The officer heard the cries and breathed a sigh of relief.

Paramedics soon arrived and took over.

“As soon as we heard that cry, it was like an angel,” Lockridge said. “It was like God sent his angel through him.”

Harley's mom says words can't express how thankful she is to Cappell for saving her daughter's life.

They saw each other the next day.

"I said, 'Can I just hug you?'" Lockridge said. "And I burst into tears. And his first reaction was, 'Can I hold her?'"

Cappell reunited with Harley and her family at the city council meeting, where the officer was honored for his actions.

He says he will never forget Harley's smile.

"I've been here 19 years and I've never experienced something like this before," Cappell said.

Copyright 2019 KCAL, KCBS via CNN VAN. All rights reserved.