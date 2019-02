Despite some foul trouble from Luka Garza, Iowa still managed to come away with a 77-72 win at Indiana on Thursday.

Jordan Bohannon scored the final 11 points for the Hawkeyes and finished with a total of 25. Tyler Cook dominated inside with 21 points.

Iowa improves to 18-5 overall and 7-5 in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes host Northwestern on Sunday.