Boil order for parts of Columbus Junction

The City of Columbus Junction, Iowa has ordered a boil order for an area north of Highway 92 due to a water main break.

The area impacted is at the intersection of Main and Walnut Street west including 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, and 9th streets as well as High Street, Locust Street, Western Avenue, and Hilltop Road. The Rolling Hills addition is also affected.

Residents and one restaurant are under the boil order until further notice.

That means water from the tap needs to be boiled for five minutes before drinking it or cooking with it.

