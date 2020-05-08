Boil order in effect for portion of village in Rapids City

Officials in the Village of Rapids City have announced a boil order that has gone into effect.

Around 10:30 a.m., the Village of Rapids City Public Water Supply turned off water services to residents on 17th Street to 12th Street and to 12th Street from the 500 block to 1st Ave. and all residents north of IL. Route 84.

"Water supply personnel will return the system to normal operation as soon as possible once water main repairs have been made," officials said. "However a boil order will be in effect after water services have been restored."

For additional information, contact Village of Rapids City Staff at (309) 496 - 2321.