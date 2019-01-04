Parts of Village of Hampton under boil order

The Village of Hampton, Ill. is under a boil order until further notice.

The boil order affects residents east of State Avenue, or Route 84. This includes Barrington, Cherry Hill, all residences on top of the hill, and any homes or businesses next to or behind Dollar General.

Residents will need to boil their water before use until the order is lifted.

Village President Rich Vershaw says the order is due to communication errors between the water tower and the pump house.

The order is expected to be in effect until Monday, Jan. 7.

