Boil order issued, effective immediately in parts of Carbon Cliff

A boil order has been issued effective immediately in the Village of Carbon Cliff.

Officials say the order is precautionary for all homes located on Foret Mansur and all homes in and around Mansur Wood Apartment complex.

There are crews on scene to repair the water main break and village officials ask residents to boil their water before drinking and cooking.

This is a precautionary measure put in place by the state of Illinois, the Federal Environment Protection Agency and the Village of Carbon Cliff.

This Boil Order will continue to stay in place until all repairs are completed, and the approved EPA tests come back clear, at which time the Village shall issue a Release of Boil Order Notice. Residents may check with the Village Hall at (309) 792-8235 or visit www.Carbon-Cliff.com for more information. You may also subscribe for text and email alerts by visiting www.carbon-cliff.com/subscribe.html