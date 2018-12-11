Boil order issued for parts of Fulton

Due to a main repair in Fulton, city officials say a part of the city is under a boil order.

Officials say the areas involved include 4th Street from 2nd Avenue North.

All residents in the listed area should boil drinking and cooking water for five minutes prior to use as a precautionary measure.

Officials say water is shut off at the present time and will be for several hours so Public Works can repair the main.

Once the water is turned back on the boil order will still be in effect for at least 24 hours.

Residents are advised to call City Hall at 815-589-2616 for more detailed instructions and to see when the boil order will be lifted.