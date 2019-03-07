Boil order issued for parts of Rapids City, Illinois

Some people living in Rapids City, Illinois are under a precautionary boil order. The village says the precautionary boil order affects residents on 17th Street from the 500 block to 2nd Avenue and the south side of 2nd Avenue from 17th Street to the 2100 block.

Customers in the affected area are encouraged to treat all water for drinking or culinary purposes by bringing it to a rolling boil for at least five 5 minutes.

For additional information, contact Village of Rapids City Staff at

(309) 496 - 2321.

