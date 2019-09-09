Bomb squad called in after police find "suspicious items" in vehicle in Rock Falls

Police shut down a road in Rock Falls while they investigated suspicious items in a car Monday evening.

TV6 has a crew on scene who tell us officers could be seen surrounding a vehicle on West 20th Street and 4th Avenue.

We're told it was a traffic stop, and when officers found suspicious materials in the car, they called in the Quad Cities Bomb Squad. The bomb squad left the scene shortly after 7 p.m.

Neighbors tell TV6 police went door to door and told them to be careful and stay inside while they investigated.

What was suspicious about the items in the vehicle is still unclear.