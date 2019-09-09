Man arrested after police find grenade in vehicle during traffic stop in Rock Falls

UPDATE 9/10: A man is facing charges after the Quad Cities Bomb Squad was called to a traffic stop in Rock Falls Monday afternoon.

Jacob Adams, 38 (Whiteside County Sheriff's Office)

Police say around 3:41 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop at 3rd Avenue and West 18th Street.

While searching the suspect's vehicle, they found a grenade. They weren't sure if it was real or fake, so they called the bomb squad.

The bomb squad came and disposed of the grenade. Rock Falls police weren't told if it was real.

The suspect, 38-year-old Jacob Adams, is charged with Unlawful Possession of Meth, License Suspended and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

