Bomb threats at multiple media outlets across US

Several media outlets across the nation received bomb threats Thursday afternoon, including sister stations WNDU in South Bend, Indiana, WSAW in Wausau, Wisconsin, WBKO in Bowling Green, Kentucky, KTUU in Anchorage, Alaska and KCRG in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

WNDU evacuated the building. After the sheriff's department cleared the lower level, a small crew was let back in the building to produce their 4pm newscast.

KCRG says the Cedar Rapids Police Department wants to let the public know there isn't any credible evidence related to the email that appears to be a bomb threat.

The FBI issued the following statement:

“We are aware of the recent bomb threats made in cities around the country, and we remain in touch with our law enforcement partners to provide assistance. As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety.”

WJRT in Flint, Michigan reports that at least one school, possibly others, received a similar bomb threat.

This story is developing. Check back for more information.

Authorities: Bomb threats across US appear to be hoax

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say bomb threats sent to dozens of schools, universities and other locations across the U.S. appear to be a hoax.

The New York City Police Department said the threats sent Thursday were meant to cause disruption and compel recipients into sending money and are not considered credible.

Some of the emails had the subject line: "Think Twice."

The Palm Beach County, Florida sheriff's office and the Boise, Idaho police said they had no reason to believe that threats made to locations in those areas were credible.

Across the country, some schools were closed early and others were evacuated because of the threats. Penn State University noticed students via a campus alert. Near Atlanta, people were ushered out of a courthouse.