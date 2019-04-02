Boone County man sentenced for Possession of a Firearm while Trafficking Drugs

United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum announced Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019 that 22-year-old Clay Thomas Paulson of Boone County was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Stephanie M. Rose for Possession of a Firearm while Trafficking Drugs. Paulson was sentenced to 60 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release according to officials.

According to information released to TV6, on October 24th, 2016, police responded to a report of a burglary in Boone, Iowa, where 17 firearms had been stolen. Police say they were able to recover latent fingerprints from the burglary which matched Paulson. On November 7th, 2016, during an investigation into a drug trafficking conspiracy, police say they discovered some of the stolen firearms from the burglarized home in Boone. Police say during the investigation they learned that the firearms had been traded by Paulson for methamphetamine.

This case was investigated by the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Boone Police Department, Boone County Sheriff’s Office and Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.