Border to Border: Illinois State Police announce holiday crackdown

Illinois State Police and more than 200 law enforcement agencies across the state are joining the national “Border to Border” campaign by increasing patrols across the state now, through Memorial Day.

Organized by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as part of the “Click It or Ticket” campaign, Border to Border harnesses the power of 10,000 agencies across the nation – between states, cities and other local jurisdictions – to increase seat belt use and save lives.

While Illinois has seen a decrease in fatal crashes this year, officials say it's important to be diligent in enforcing traffic laws proven to save lives,

We want to remind motorists to buckle up, reduce their speed, drop their phones and focus on the drive,” said ISP Acting Director Brendan Kelly.

Officials also want to remind drivers that using a phone for talking, texting or social media is not only dangerous, it is illegal in Illinois.