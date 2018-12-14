Both drivers ticketed after semi accident in Sterling

One person has been taken to the hospital after a semi accident in Sterling, Illinois.

The Sterling Police Department was called to the intersection of Illinois Route 2 (East Lincolnway) and 35th Avenue for a crash involving a semi and another vehicle shortly after 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 13.

Officials say 47-year-old Rashid A. Turkmani, of Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, was heading eastbound in the right turn lane of Illinois Route 2 at 35th Avenue and was attempting to make a U-turn. Officials say he then collided with a 2012 Dodge Avenue, driven by 19-year-old Taylor Whiles, of Sterling.

Whiles was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say traffic in both directions of Illinois Route 2 was closed from Polo Road to Lyn Boulevard due to diesel fuel leaking from the semi. Crews completed cleaning up the area at 1:22 p.m.

Turkmani was ticketed for improper U-turn and Whiles was ticketed for no valid driver's license.

The Sterling Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Illinois State Police, Illinois Department of Transportation, City of Sterling Public Works, Sterling Fire Department and CGH EMS.