Bowling for Boobies raises thousands of dollars

Bowling for a good cause and raising nearly ten thousand dollars. On Saturday, the event "Bowling For Boobies" went on its fifth year where hundreds of people came together and bowl to help two women battling cancer.

"It's so overwhelming, I can't even wrap my mind around this," said one of the recipients, Missy Plumb Jackson. Mark Bartling is one of the organizers; he said his mother died of cancer so he started a bags tournament. Leisure Lanes already had their own bowling tournament, so they started one big event.

The other recipient Morgan Labelle was diagnosed with leukemia right before her 18th birthday. "I've now been in remission for over a year and going through chemotherapy as a maintenance and am now on the mend of things." At first, her family thought it was a herniated disc. They were surprised when they found out it was actually leukemia. "I didn't have a lot of confidence at the beginning knowing how I'll get through this. But I knew I had to keep persevering and never give up. And being a role model for so many other kids that have to go through this being one of the only children at the (Iowa Stead Family) Children's Hospital at the 11th floor you're almost like the big kid and have to be a role model and inspiration for the kids."

Missy Jackson was diagnosed with HER-2 negative breast cancer. She says it hasn't been easy on her 4 teenage boys, "it's been tough. They've had their struggles with me being ill since it's a one parent home, it's hard for them but we've worked through it. Amidst it all we've really been shown how blessed we are and just able to keep that positive attitude despite me being ill. We're blessed as a family."

Over 300 people showed up to have a good time and support these women who will get all of the proceeds from the event. "I've definitely cried more than once when I found that out. It's amazing going into the holidays knowing my bills will be payed and I will have the security knowing we won't have to move," said Jackson emotionally. "It's amazing to know we're going to make it. We're going to make it through this. Without this, I wouldn't be able to feel secure like this."

"I just hope that in the future this doesn't happen because there will be a cure for cancer. Thanks to everyone who contributes year-round and volunteers to help," said Labelle.

The event started five years ago to help those with breast cancer. Once they saw how successful it was becoming, they knew they could help those with other kinds of cancers like Morgan.

Leukemia is one of the most common cancers for those under 20 years old. And about 1 in 8 women will develop invasive breast cancer.