Boxers punch out progression of their Parkinson's diagnosis

At Rock Steady boxing, the opponent is Parkinson’s Disease.

“That's Parkinson’s,” says Jim Briggs, resting his elbow on a punching bag. “We beat the crap out of it, at least we try to anyway"

Parkinson’s is a chronic and progressive disorder affecting almost 10 million people worldwide. The persons diagnosed deal with an inability to regulate movements and even emotions.

"We’re not going to take away the disorder, but what this program can do is slow the progression or reduce some of the symptoms,” says Kirstin Hawley, a physical therapist for Genesis and the trainer of the Rock Steady Boxing program in Bettendorf.

"You’re not going to die from Parkinson’s," says Briggs, who’s been living with the disease for 6 years. He says taking care of the body has been great for his progression.

"I’ve joined support groups, exercise groups and of course now boxing."

At Rock Steady, Briggs is considered a pro.

"They call me lighting here. I move so fast! When I box, you can’t even see me moving.”

This quick mobility wasn't always the case for Briggs. At one point the disease took a significant toll on him and his body.

He says, "Before the boxing and other exercises, I was stooped over. I could hardly move. The legs didn't want to move. I had a lot of heaviness and stuff like that."

The exercises at Rock Steady are designed to help with just that. Participants get to work on balance, control, posture, and overall strength-- physical and mental.

"It’s not just the exercise,” says Briggs. “It’s also the social aspect of it. We’re just a big support group, we help each other."

The current group is more than 20 people. Hawley says there is no limit in the number of patients accepted into the program. They encourage everyone with a Parkinson’s diagnosis to join.

"It’s not only making me stronger,” says Bev Petersma, one of the boxers at today’s session. “The comradery of the other people that have Parkinson’s is nice. They understand what you’re going through also."

For those intimidated by the idea of boxing, the trainers say everyone gets to work t their working at their own pace. At each session you’ll see multiple trainers, going around helping people adjust each exercise to their abilities and goals

"you compete with yourself and see how good you can do, “says Petersma.

And the exercises go beyond boxing. Some practice tightening a washer on a bolt. Placing toothpicks through a hole. Seemingly small movements that make a big difference to one's daily routine.

"My mental state is different. When I go home from here I’m tired,” says Briggs. “But I’m more mentally alert. It really makes a difference."

Genesis Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine offer the Rock Steady Boxing Program. They host sessions at the TBK Bank Sports Complex, 4850 Competition Drive, Bettendorf.

Sessions are Mondays and Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The sessions will also be offered on Fridays starting in January.

Participants need to complete an assessment with Genesis priot to attending. The assessment costs $100, there is also a monthly fee of $75.

For more information on Rock Steady Boxing with Genesis you can call (563) 421- 3460 or visit, http://www.genesishealth.com/care-treatment/outpatient-physical-therapy/our-specialties/rock-steady-boxing/

