Boy, 10, dies after asthma attack while playing baseball

Fellow students, teammates and family members are mourning the loss of a 10-year-old Ohio boy who died following an asthma attack.

Za’Nobio Shaniuk had been playing in a baseball game last Thursday before he was rushed to a hospital due to a "massive asthma attack from the heat that led to cardiac arrest,” according to a GoFundMe page.

“Za’Nobio never regained consciousness,” the GoFundMe page states.

Shaniuk, a 5th-grade student, died at the hospital on Saturday.

Funeral arrangements are Friday at The Call Out Church of Almighty God in Elyria, Ohio, according to WOIO.