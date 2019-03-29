Boy, 10, suffers concussion from bully attack caught on camera

A 10-year-old boy’s violent bullying attack was caught on camera in front of his home in California, according to a report from KGET.

School Bus Stop Sign, Photo Date: 9/20/14 / Photo: Phil Roeder / CC BY 2.0 / (Source: MGN)

The unnamed boy was attacked without warning March 21, his mother said. According to the Bakersfield City School District, it happened shortly after the student got off the bus on his way home from elementary school.

The bus driver heard an altercation outside and saw older students following the boy. The district says the driver contacted transportation headquarters, who advised the driver to call the police.

Police didn't arrive in time to break up the fight.

According to the boy's mother, her son got off the bus, and the two older boys ran up to him. She says one held him down while the other beat him.

He was able to get away but only made it down the street. She said he was then chased another block until he made it home.

Surveillance video from his home captured part of the incident. It shows one of the boys chase him on a bike, knock him down and continue to hit him until he’s finally able to run inside.

His mother said he suffered a concussion, bruising to both eyes and forehead, a busted lip and several bumps on the head due to kicks while he was on the ground.

Bakersfield police confirmed a juvenile has been arrested in connection with the incident.

A statement released by the school district says school officials held a meeting with the students and families of the parties involved.

They say the parties resolved the issue during that meeting, but they are continuing to follow up with the families to provide additional support.

Copyright 2019 KGET via CNN VAN. All rights reserved.