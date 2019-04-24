Boy Scouts of America Quad Cities Chapter says it believes all victims

A law firm has published the names of dozens of Boy Scout leaders accused of sexual abuse and says there are over 7,000 more suspected pedophiles. Jeff Anderson and Associates says Boy Scouts of America (BSA) has been keeping files on scout leaders accused of sexual misconduct since the 1920's - in what is known as the "perversion files." these leaders would then be deemed ineligible to volunteer. The firm says there are over 12,000 victims listed in the "perversion files."

As soon as an accusation is made, Boy Scouts of America says it takes action. The local BSA chapter in the Quad Cities says they want everyone to know that BSA believes victims. And safety of children is their number one priority.

As soon as "people have been accused of something and the authorities have been notified and we have removed them from our programs. And that's where the files that people talk about is simply the files of people who have been accused and we have made sure they're not in our programs anymore,” says Jeff doty, Scout Executive of Illowa Boys Scouts of America.

But Jeff Anderson, an attorney with Jeff Anderson and Associates in New York says that isn’t enough. “They may have removed them from scouting... They may have kept them in their 'perversion files'... But they never alerted the community that this teacher, this coach, this scout leader, who was also a priest or an electrician, is known to them to be a child molester that caused them to keep 'perversion file' on him,” says Anderson.

Boy Scouts of America’s local chapter says it's important to note that all of those listed in their files were anyone and everyone who has been accused --not convicted. And as an organization they want to see a national volunteer screening program that is maintained at the federal level for anyone who wants to volunteer to work with children.

“So that anybody who wants to volunteer with any youth serving organization can go through this program and be screened. And that way so any organization including the Boy Scouts of America, Girl Scouts you know, youth football leagues whoever, any and all of those organizations can use that database and know that these people have already been screened. And that would be a way to protect children,” says Doty.

The law firm which released the names of the scout leaders is also behind last month's report on clergy sexual abuse in Illinois. And they are encouraging other victims to come forward.

