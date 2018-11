Four of the six nightly musical acts for the 2019 Mississippi Valley Fair were announced Tuesday.

They include country performers Brad Paisley, Jake Owen and Dan + Shay, along with the rock group Tesla.

MVF General Manager Shawn Loter says the acts for Wednesday and Saturday nights are still to be determined.

The 2019 Mississippi Valley Fair, which will be its 100th anniversary, will run from July 30 to August 4.