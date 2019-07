Brady Street Sprints 2019 Winners

The spotlight was on all of the sprinters on Thursday night in Davenport, Iowa. Runners gathered at the bottom of Brady Street on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

The spotlight was on all of the sprinters on Thursday night in Davenport, Iowa. Runners gathered at the bottom of Brady Street on Thursday, July 25, 2019. (KWQC)

Thanks to everyone who participated! Here are the winners.

Women’s Masters: Nancy Foxen

Men’s Masters:Nick Dehner

Women’s 30-39: Jen Paul

Men’s 30-39: James Raabe

Women’s Open: Laney Fitzpatrick

Men’s Open: James Warren

High School girls relay: Rock Island School

High School Boys relay: Bettendorf High School

Sponsor relay: Mel Foster Co.

Gallery at the finish line #BradtStreetSprints pic.twitter.com/hqiW7Ae0I5 — KWQC TV6 News (@kwqcnews) July 26, 2019

Laney Fitzpatrick first in women’s open #BradyStreetSprints pic.twitter.com/2wW9DKE2QX — KWQC TV6 News (@kwqcnews) July 26, 2019

Nick Dehner wins Men’s Masters in #BradyStreetSprints pic.twitter.com/3hGJXjPUoH — KWQC TV6 News (@kwqcnews) July 26, 2019

Nancy Foxen wins Womens Masters in #BradyStreetSprints pic.twitter.com/yviIHHLnBA — KWQC TV6 News (@kwqcnews) July 26, 2019



More people on the sidelines for the #BradyStreetSprints. pic.twitter.com/G0vQnPW4SK — KWQC TV6 News (@kwqcnews) July 25, 2019