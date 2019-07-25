Brady Street Sprints kick off Bix weekend Thursday evening

An elite group of runners will be taking on Brady Street hill Thursday evening, competing for some big cash prizes. This is of course for the Brady Street Sprints, the event headlining all Bix festivities. In its 45th year, the Bix 7 is the biggest weekend for the Quad Cities and Davenport’s claim to fame.

While the Brady Street Sprints are only a quarter-mile climb, it’s straight-up Brady Street hill and the incline here draws athletes from around the globe to compete in the Bix 7. Nine races will be happening Thursday evening…

• Two men’s and women’s open races (29 and under and 39 and under, each)

• Two masters’ races (40+ men’s and women’s)

• High School relays (boys & girls)

• Bix 7 sponsors race (Bix sponsors only)

Most of these athletes had to qualify to compete Thursday evening and many are former collegiate athletes or high school athletes. The races begin at 7:00 p.m. with Brady Street closing by 6:00 p.m., so if you’re headed out there, either to run or watch, you’ll want to make it early. As the official kick-off to the Bix weekend, you won’t want to miss it! If you aren’t able to join on the street to cheer on those runners, you can catch coverage of the entire event either on-air or on any of our mobile platforms.

For more details on everything surrounding Bix, head on over here.

