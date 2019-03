Rock Island senior Brea Beal is the winner of the Ms. Basketball award in Illinois. She's just the 2nd player to ever win the award three times, joining Candace Parker.

Beal won the award with 322 voting points, more than the next four girls finishers combined. Beal averaged 26 points and 14 rebounds per game this season leading Rock Island to a 30-2 record and a Sectional Championship. Next season Beal will play for South Carolina.