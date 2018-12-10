Breaking Benjamin announces 2019 tour, coming to TaxSlayer Center

Breaking Benjamin has recently announced a North American headline arena tour for 2019 and they'll be coming to the TaxSlayer Center.

The multi-platinum rock band will perform on March 20, 2019.

The band will begin the tour five days before their Moline performance in Saginaw, Michigan on March 15. The band will also release a music video for their current single Tourniquet on Friday, Dec. 14.

3/15/19 Saginaw, MI Dow Event Center *

3/18/19 Evansville, IN Ford Center *#

3/20/19 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center *

3/21/19 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom *

3/23/19 La Crosse, WI La Crosse Center Arena *

3/25/19 Madison, WI The Sylvee *

3/27/19 Sioux City, IA Tyson Events Center *

3/29/19 Mankato, MN Verizon Center *

3/31/19 Bismarck, ND Bismarck Event Center *

4/2/19 Rapid City, SD Barnett Arena *#

4/5/19 Broomfield, CO 1STBANK Center +

4/7/19 Casper, WY Casper Events Center ^

4/8/19 Billings, MT Rimrock Auto Arena ^

4/10/19 Kennewick, WA Toyota Center -

# = public on sale begins Fri, Dec 21 at 10am local time

* = With Skillet / Underoath / Fight The Fury

+ = With Underoath / Diamante

^ = With Asking Alexandria / Underoath / Diamante

- = With Asking Alexandria / Diamante

