Breezy & Milder Today

A warm front will push north through the area this morning. This will bring in gusty southwest winds and warmer temps for the afternoon. Look for highs in the lower 70s along with a few showers today. Areas northeast of the QC are favored for any rain activity and maybe a storm or two that produces gusty winds, but no severe weather is expected. This front will then drop back south over the upcoming days resulting in a cool down and minor rain chances Thursday and Friday.