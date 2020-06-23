Breezy Conditions Today & Tomorrow

You've seen the wind farms all over our area, but have you ever thought about how much energy they produce? It may surprise you. Based on breezy conditions today and tomorrow we can produce enough energy to charge nearly 250 million smart phones each day! That's enough energy to power nearly a third of our viewing area each day. That's a lot of energy, and it isn't even going to be all that windy.

It will also be sunny. so we decided to check the energy produced from solar. We can produce enough power to charge nearly 3 million smartphones each day.