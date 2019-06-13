Breezy Next Couple Days

Breezy NW winds will keep highs well below normal again today. However, today will be much sunnier than yesterday so we may be a degree or two warmer. Breezy winds will continue into Friday as well, but this time they will be coming from the SW which brings back highs to the upper 70s and low 80s. Bottom line, if it's trash day in your neighborhood make sure the lids are closed as gust to 30mph or more, may send some trash flying around.