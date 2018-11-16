Breezy This Morning/Light Snow Tonight

The first of two cold fronts moved through the area this morning. This has kicked up NW winds to 15-20mph, so if you're a hunter take that into account this morning. Our next front arrives tonight and along with it comes a wintry mix and snow. Since temps will be above freezing for most of this event, I don't think roads will be impacted that much. Snow will occur from 1AM to 9AM in our area before switching over to rain in our southern counties tomorrow afternoon. In terms of accumulations, around an inch or less in the QC metro with 1" or more along highway 20. The more south of the QC you head the lighter the amounts are expected. Strong winds are likely Saturday afternoon as arctic air rushes into the region. Highs will only be in the 20s/30s by Sunday.