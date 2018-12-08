Brewing for a cause: Quad Cities breweries make 'Resilience IPA" to help with Camp Fire relief

From California to Louisiana, breweries across the United States are coming together to help survivors of the Camp Fire.

The Resilience Butte County Proud IPA out of Northern California is making its way across the nation, and brewers say 100% of its proceeds will be donated to Camp Fire relief efforts.

“To help someone by brewing a beer, it makes perfect sense to us, ‘Why not?" Scott Lehnert, with Great River Brewery in Davenport, said.

Sierra Nevada Brewing Company started brewing Resilience IPA in November and is sharing the recipe with other brewers. In just two days, more than 1,000 breweries from across the country have signed up to brew the beer. Great River Brewery will begin selling the beer on tap by the end of year.

"We all stick together and try and help each other,” Lehnert said describing how breweries step up in a time of need. "If someone asks for help, we're going to try and help."

Sierra Nevada, based in Chico, is located just west of Paradise, the town devastated by the fire earlier this month. The now-contained Camp Fire is the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history,covering more than 153,000 acres and killing at least 88 people.

"We know that the rebuilding process will take time, but we're in this for the long haul," Sierra Nevada founder Ken Grossman said in a statement.

One of Grossman's desires is to spread this beer as far and wide as possible.

"Our hope is to get Resilience IPA in taprooms all over the country to create a solid start for our community's future," he said.

That hope is coming to fruition, as the Resilience IPA campaign has garnered attention from craft breweries across the nation. Some have taken to social media to show their support.

Outside of the proceeds from the Resilience IPA, Sierra Nevada has also set up its own relief fund for the ravaged community. Working with the Golden Valley Bank Community Foundation, the brewery launched a relief fund with an initial $100,000 seed.

"Once the fire is out, we will distribute all donated money to partner organizations that are dedicated to rebuilding and supporting the communities that have been affected," a Sierra Nevada press release said.

Sierra Nevada was founded in 1980 and has since added a second brewery operation in Mills River, North Carolina.

"With the brave men and women risking their lives fighting this fire and the outpouring of support from communities near and far, we know we are on a path to healing and rebuilding," the company said.

Bent River Brewery in Rock Island will begin selling Resilience by the end of the year. Contrary Brewery in Muscatine will it have it on tap by the end of next week. For a complete listing of breweries in Iowa serving the beer, click here

