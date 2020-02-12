Bridgeview Mental Health Center moving to new location in Clinton with no bus route

A longtime mental health service provider is moving to a new location in Clinton, drawing concerns about access to mental health care.

Bridgeview Mental Health Center is moving to a location that is not on the City of Clinton's bus route. (KWQC)

That's because Bridgeview Mental Health Center is moving to a location that is not on the city bus route.

Construction is already underway at the new location. The mental health facility that's been in the area for 50 years will now provide patients with a newer and cleaner atmosphere.

The move comes after the executive director says Mercy Medical Center was planning to shut down the south campus, where they are currently located.

Bridgeview started leasing the building from Mercy 19 years ago. Since then, no improvements have been made. Cracked walls, open ceilings and duck taped cabinets are some of the things employees and patients have had to deal with.

That's why Bridgeview is choosing to move now. The problem is the new location won't have a bus route.

Jorge Landa Rodriguez leases his Gateway Area Community Center to the school district for the alternative school.

He says he understands why the facility is moving but doesn't think it's a good idea.

"Bridgeview comes through here biweekly for the kids. Anyone that needs attention, personal attention, somebody to talk to or any personal issues that they may have. They do make themselves and they do go out of their way to make sure that they are available," Rodriguez said.

The transportation director with the City of Clinton says in order to make up for the lack of a bus route, he and Bridgeview came to an agreement to offer a shuttle service that will pick up people at their door.

However, reservations have to be made 14 days in advance.

The executive director of Bridgeview says they were made to believe a bus route would be offered, and that's why they settled on the current location.

Patients who rely on Bridgeview now say they don't know what to do in case of an emergency.

"The bus route is the best option we could have. That would be the most convenient for everyone," Teryn Reinking, a patient at Bridgeview, said.

TV6 did ask Bridgeview if they considered providing transportation for their patients. The executive director says there is no funding to do that, since they are a non-profit.

City staff say at this point, they don't have plans to add a bus route to the new location until more development picks up in that area.

Bridgeview will move to its new location in northwest Clinton in March.