Broadcast Schedule

Once again, KWQC is planning extensive coverage of the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.

Retired KWQC Sports Director Thom Cornelis returns to host our live, exclusive coverage on KWQC-TV6 and live streaming on KWQC.com. Here is the line-up:

Thursday, July 27th 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Watch live coverage as local runners participate in a short relay race up a Mississippi River bluff for the "Brady Street Sprints". This will also stream live on the web.

Saturday, July 27th 7:30 a.m. - 8:00 a.m.

Bix 7 pre-show: Live coverage leading up to the big event featuring former KWQC-TV Sports Director Thom Cornelis and color commentary by Toni Reavis and Meteorologist Kevin Phelps.

Saturday, July 27th 8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

The starter gun signals the beginning of the 45th Quad-City Times Bix 7 with the winner expected to cross the finish line before 9:00 a.m. The race will also stream live on the web.

If you missed our coverage, you can watch the replay on KWQC-TV6 on August 11, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. You can also watch the replay on KWQC.com shortly after the race.