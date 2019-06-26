Broadway District in Rock Island will soon display glass banners

Broadway District in Rock Island will soon display banners to draw attention to its historic value.

The neighborhood is one of the first built in the area, dating back to the late 1800s. Its new banner designs will feauture stain glass windows to represent the unique style of the district's older homes.

The Historic Broadway District Association's president says she hopes the banners will bring attention to the neighborhood.

"When you realize you're in a historic district, it makes you want to drive around a little bit and look at the different architectural features of the different homes," Bridget Ehrmann said.

The banners will be displayed throughout the neighborhood within the next couple of days.