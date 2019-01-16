Brooks & Dunn announced as final act for Mississippi Valley Fair

The final act has been announced for the 2019 Mississippi Valley Fair. Officials with the fair made the final announcement this morning.

The final act? Brooks & Dunn.

Brooks & Dunn, a country duo with 23 career chart-toppers and 30 million albums sold, will perform on Wednesday night.

The now complete lineup is listed below.

Tuesday, July 30: Dan + Shay

Wednesday, July 31: Brooks & Dunn

Thursday, Aug. 1: Jake Owen

Friday, Aug. 2: Tesla

Saturday, Aug. 3: Nickelback

Sunday, Aug. 4: Brad Paisley

The Mississippi Valley Fair will be celebrating 100 years this year. The fair will begin on July 30 and run until August 4.

Fun cards will be $75 and are now available for purchase, you can find that link here.

