Brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles arrested in connection with Ohio triple homicide

The brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has been arrested in connection with a triple homicide in Ohio that took place eight months ago.

Tevin Biles-Thomas, the brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, has been arrested in connection with a triple homicide in Ohio. (Liberty County Sheriff's Office)

Tevin Biles-Thomas was taken into custody in Georgia. He's facing several charges, including Murder and Manslaughter, in connection to a murder that took place on New Year's Eve.

Authorities say a party was taking place inside an apartment when a group of people showed up uninvited. That led to an altercation, and shots were fired, leaving three people dead.

Police say they believe Biles-Thomas was the shooter.

Biles-Thomas is behind bars in Georgia. It's not clear when he will be extradited to Ohio.