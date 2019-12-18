"Brown" Christmas Likely This Year

It is looking more and more like the 4th time in last five years that the QCA will see a "Brown" Christmas. To get a "white" Christmas we need 1" of snow on the ground at 6AM on Christmas Day. This doesn't appear likely at this time. Temps will be near 50° to start out next week and the storm system that will impact our area next week appears to be rain or nothing depending on which model you look at. Historically speaking we have a 42% chance for White Christmas, but we've been on unusual run of Brown Christmas over the past 5 years with only 2017 being White. In fact only 11 in the last 30 years were White. The last time we had back to back White Christmas was 2012 and 2013.