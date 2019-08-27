Brrr! Farmers Almanac predicts 'bitterly cold winter' for much of the Quad City area

Get ready to bundle up. The Farmers Almanac is predicting a “bitterly cold winter” east of the Rockies.

“We expect yet another wild ride this winter,” editor Peter Geiger said “with extreme temperatures swings and some hefty snowfalls.”

Citing it’s “spot-on ‘teeth-chattering’ forecast in 2019,” the almanac is predicting a “polar coaster” for much of the country. Those in the Northern Plains into the Great Lakes could expect temperatures dropping to -40 in the Plains. All of Iowa is predicted to have a “frigid and snowy” winter while Illinois is split between “frigid and snowy” and “frozen and snowy”.

"Only the western third of the country will see near-normal winter temperatures, which means fewer shivers for them," the publication said.

It also says the coldest periods will be from mid-December to early January and from late January into mid-February.

TV6 meteorologist Kevin Phelps says the prediction is just that, a prediction and winter in the Midwest is snowy and cold.

"It will be winter,” he said. “There will be snow and it will be cold, just like every winter. In an average winter, the QC sees 31.7" of snow. The average temperature in winter is 25.4°. (For all the record cold we had last year our average temperature was 25.6°, so right around normal because we all forget about how warm last December. We did have nearly 61" of snow last year though. But so much for the "teeth-chattering" cold that was "forecasted" last year.)”

The Farmers’ Almanac says it uses a mathematical and astronomical formula developed in 1818 to come up with its prediction.

