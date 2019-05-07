Brutal winter and spring flood force Davenport business to close for good

Flooding was the nail in the coffin for a Davenport business. Cinnamon-N-Sage said it was closing its doors for an indefinite amount of time Tuesday evening.

The business owner told TV6 anchor Chris Carter that flooding has kept customers away for the last week and after a winter where sales were slow, they will have to close for good.

“We are forced to shut down due to conditions out of our control,” the owner said on Facebook. “I seriously appreciate each and every one of my friends who have tried Cinnamon-N-Sage and will never forget the support.”

The owner said they do not know what the future holds for business, but they are grateful for the support of the community.

