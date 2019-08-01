Budweiser Clydesdales spending the week at the Mississippi Valley Fair

The Budweiser Clydesdales are spending the week at the Mississippi Valley Fair.

The traveling Budweiser Clydesdale horses will be at the Mississippi Valley Fair Thursday through Saturday. (KWQC)

The Clydesdales are available for public viewing at their tent located on the northwest area of the fairgrounds. They will be harnessed around 5 p.m. and then paraded through the fairgrounds Thursday through Saturday.

The traveling horses are on the road for about 320 days of the year.

"We have a seven member crew that travels with us. We have three semis. We have ten horses that rotate two horses off every day. So the ones that went {Wednesday}, the eight....two of them are going to be off {Thursday}. The two that had the rest will be back in," Dog Bousselot, the supervisor of West Coast Hitch said.

After their appearance in Davenport, the Clydesdales will head to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines and then to Las Vegas. When they're not on the road, they're based in Fort Collins, Colo.

The Clydesdales were first introduced by Anheuser-Busch Brewing in 1933.