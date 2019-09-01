Buffalo Shores opens after flooding just in time for campers to enjoy Labor Day weekend

Buffalo Shores opened just in time for Labor Day weekend, which is one of the busiest camping weekends of the year.

The campground was closed due to its impact from the Flood of ‘19.

Camp visitors said they are enjoying it while they can.

“It’s good that it’s back open and hopefully we get some more warm weekends or some more use out of it,” said Cary Brown.

Brandon Rogalla, Buffalo Shores Park Ranger, said the flood water came in at three stages.

He said they prepared everything they could knowing they were going to be underwater for awhile.

“It took many hours for our staff to get the grass to grow, watering, and putting in our electrical panels which was our worst part of the flood,” said Rogalla.

He said people were even calling and volunteering to help out.

“We were pretty heartbroken,” Rogalla said. “We had a lot of people call asking when we are going to be open. It hurts. There are a lot of campers in this area that only camp in Buffalo Shores.”

Buffalo Shores had to wait to re-open and work hard to clear up the mess once the water receded.

Rogalla said they were hoping to open in time for Labor Day.

“As soon as you could walk through it without putting a footprint in the mud --- we were inside cleaning sticks and washing all of our sights off,” he said.

Rogalla said campers were eager to come back because its a popular destination since it’s right on the Mississippi River.

‘We get a lot of guys with boats, pulling their boats up on the beach, anchoring it in. Then throughout the day they eat, use the restrooms and stuff, and they can go right back out on the water,” Rogalla said. “Their boat is right behind their campers. That’s a big seller for people who like to fish and boat.”

Camp visitors said they want to make sure they get good use out of being at Buffalo Shores before it gets too cold.

Rogalla said the camp plans to remain open until October.

If you're planning to camp there, you may want to call the park before heading out. It's common for their popular spots to be booked weeks in advance.