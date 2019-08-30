Buffalo Shores opens to campers in time for Labor Day weekend

It's a big camping weekend, and the first weekend for a popular location along the Mississippi River in the Quad Cities.

Buffalo Shores is back open after being closed due to flood damage, just in time for the Labor Day weekend. (KWQC)

Buffalo Shores has been closed due to flood damage from earlier in the season. But now, it's open and already filled with campers and RVs.

The majority of the camp sites have reopened, but the row closest to the river will remain closed for an indefinite period.

Campers TV6 talked to Friday morning say they're just glad to be back.

"It's been different because we come down here quite a bit, but I've made do. There's other parks along the river that have opened up and I've been able to camping at but it's been nice to get back down here to Buffalo Shores."

If you're planning to camp, you may want to call the park before heading out. It's not unusual for the most popular areas to be booked weeks in advance.

