Buffalo residents working to protect their homes from flooding

A large portion of the city of Buffalo is flooded again.

The Mississippi River is expected to crest overnight, and people are preparing for what it may bring.

Residents like Steve Hunt, who has lived in Buffalo for 12 years, are utilizing sump pumps to clear water out of their basements as they prepare for the river to crest overnight into the early Sunday hours.

Hunt says, "This is the second time we've had to sandbag within the month. We also keep a sump pump going 24/7 in the basement. We have continuous water going through the basement until the water gets down to 13 to 14 feet."

Hunt says his family worked together to build a wall of sandbags around their home, and hopes that their preparation will prevent any further damage from the flooding.

He says the "road closed" signs in front of his home have been moved numerous times to accommodate the rising flood waters Buffalo has seen in recent weeks.

Hunt, who has lived in Buffalo since 2007 says this is likely the worst he's ever seen.

In nearby Davenport, FEMA mitigation specialists are teaming up with Hayman's Westside Ace Hardware to provide information for residents in the rebuilding and repair process.

FEMA Spokesperson, Deanna Frazier, recommends people come down to the store this coming week to have their questions answered and to find out how they can rebuild "safer and stronger."

FEMA mitigation specialists will be on site Monday, June 3 through Friday, June 7 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday, June 8 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Survivors of the disaster that occurred between March 12 and May 16 are encouraged to apply for disaster assistance from FEMA. The deadline to apply for assistance is July 1.

