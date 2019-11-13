Building hit after shots fired Monday morning in Davenport

No injuries have been reported after a report of shots fired in Davenport Monday morning.

Police say on Monday, Nov. 11 just before 4 a.m. police were called to the 1400 block of Harrison Street in reference to shots being fired.

Once officers arrived on scene they found fired cartridge cases in the 1500 block of Harrison Street.

No injuries were reported, however, a building was hit by gunfire.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.