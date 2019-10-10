Building hit by gunfire; police investigating shots fired in Davenport

Police responded to the 1300 block of Harrison Street for a report of shots being fired. Upon arrival, officers found a building that had been hit by gunfire.

Police tell TV6 about six shots were fired and around 10 a.m. on Thursday police could be seen taking pictures of shell casings in the street.

It is not clear at this time if anyone was injured and if police have any suspects in custody.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update this story as more information becomes available.