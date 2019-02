No injuries have been reported following a fire Monday evening in Dubuque County.

On Monday, Feb. 4 shortly after 9:10 p.m., the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office and Farley Fire Department responded to 103 1st Avenue East in Farley for a fire.

Officials say the fire caused approximately $25,000 in damages to the building.

Officials say the cause of the fire is suspected to be a waste of oil furnace inside the building.

No injuries were reported.