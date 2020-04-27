Bureau of Prisons responds to inmate transfers amid coronavirus outbreak at Chicago facility

Inmates from the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago recently relocated to the federal prison in Thomson were moved only after a quarantine that complied with guidelines recommended by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, the Bureau of Prisons said Monday.

The statement from the BOP came after several lawmakers criticized the transfer of 20 inmates from the correctional center in Chicago, where there is a confirmed coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement to TV6, BOP officials said:

"The Bureau of Prisons (BOP) is closely monitoring the spread of COVID-19. As with any type of emergency situation, the BOP is carefully assessing how to best provide for the safety of staff and inmates, as well as the general public. During the week of April 19, 2020, USP Thomson received inmates from the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in Chicago, Illinois.

The MCC operates in part as a holdover facility for newly committed inmates to the BOP. Even though the vast majority of inmate movement has ceased throughout the BOP, the MCC continues to receive new inmates, resulting from newly sentenced inmates. With that, the MCC needed to relocate a small portion of its inmate population to USP Thomson in order to make room for new inmates. USP Thomson has available bed space and is able to safely house MCC inmates at USP Thomson until nationwide inmate movement resumes within the BOP.

All MCC inmates relocated to USP Thomson were done so only after a quarantine at the MCC that complied with guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control. None of the inmates displayed any signs of illness during their quarantine period at the MCC. Additionally, upon their arrival at USP Thomson, they were again placed in quarantine as a precautionary measure. The inmates are currently being medically screened, twice per day, by highly trained BOP Health Services staff. The BOP’s paramount goal remains the health and safety of the public, BOP staff, and the BOP inmate population.

Additionally, later this week USP Thomson will receive inmates from Federal Detention Center (FDC) Oklahoma City for the same reason. These inmates will be medically screened and tested for COVID-19 prior to being moved. Additionally, like the movement that occurred last week, these inmates will be placed in quarantine upon their arrival to USP Thomson.

USP Thomson will also be receiving TDY staff from other BOP facilities to assist with staffing for these additional inmates."

According to BOP's website, six inmates and 18 staffers have tested positive at MCC Chicago.

On Friday, U.S. Representative Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., Senator Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Senator Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., issued a joint statement saying, “BOP’s response to the threat of COVID-19 in federal prisons has been inadequate and troubling."

"The transfer of inmates from MCC Chicago, where there is a confirmed outbreak of the virus, to USP Thomson, where there has not yet been a confirmed case, is being done without proper screening and prevention procedures in place for staff and inmates," they said in the statement. "It is completely unacceptable that BOP did not give us advance notice of these transfers. While we are encouraged that BOP says it will soon expand testing at its facilities, it is irresponsible to put staff, inmates, and local communities at risk by transferring inmates without first putting in place adequate testing procedures. We urge BOP to halt these and any future inmate transfers from facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks until they test inmates prior to transfer."

