Burger King breaks the mold with new advertising campaign

Burger King is breaking the mold in its new advertising campaign.

Burger King features a moldy Whopper in its unconventional ad campaign for its new preservative-free Whopper. (Source: Burger King, CNN)

The burger chain is portraying a Whopper covered in mold in print and TV ads running in Europe and the U.S.

The message: Burger King is removing artificial preservatives from the Whopper.

The chain says it’s removed artificial preservatives from the Whopper in several European countries and around 400 of its 7,346 U.S. restaurants.

It plans to remove preservatives from Whoppers served in all of its restaurants this year.

McDonald’s announced in 2018 that it was removing artificial colors, flavors and preservatives from seven of its burgers.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.