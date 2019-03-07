Burglary at Moline EZ-Pawn

The Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is looking for information regarding a burglary at EZ-Pawn at 1620 Avenue of the Cities in Moline.

According to police, the west door glass was broken out and three display cases inside were found smashed.

security video shows two suspects enter the business and break the display cases with a hammer.

According to police, tablets, jewelry, a small TV and cell phones were taken.

If you have information about the burglary, Call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.