Burlington High School was placed on soft lockdown after report of guns at school

Students at Burlington High School are no longer on a soft lockdown following reports of guns being found in the school's parking lot.

The high school's principal tells TV6 they were placed on the soft lockdown just after 9 a.m. after students reported seeing guns on the school's property. Officers were called and after an investigation, the principal tells TV6 what the students saw resembled guns, but were not real guns.

The lockdown was lifted just before 10 a.m. on Monday. The principal tells TV6 the students were allowed to move freely inside the school during the lockdown, however, no one was allowed in the building during that time.

TV6 has left a message with the police department. We will update this story as more information becomes available.