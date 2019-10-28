Burlington, Iowa Police investigating a man's death.

Burlington, Iowa Police are investigating a death. Police say they received a call just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 27th to go to 12 hundred block of Stowe Street for an unknown problem.

When officers arrived they found a man dead inside a residence.

Police say they have identified the man, but they are not releasing it until family has been notified.

The facts and circumstances surrounding the death are being investigated by the Burlington Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations.

An autopsy will be performed by the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this death investigation is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8375 or Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.